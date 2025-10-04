Israeli Minister of Diaspora Affairs Amichai Chikli announced on Friday that he will host British activist Tommy Robinson for an official visit to Israel in mid-October.

"In the wake of the horrific Manchester terrorist attack, Israel and the Jewish people stand firmly with our allies in the United Kingdom," Chikli stated. "On behalf of the State of Israel, I am proud to host British patriot Tommy Robinson, who will visit Israel in mid-October. Tommy is a courageous leader on the front line against radical Islam. At a time when Jews across Europe face rising antisemitism, it is vital to strengthen bonds with allies who refuse to be silent. He has proven himself a true friend of Israel and the Jewish people, unafraid to speak the truth and confront hate. Israel will always stand with the Jewish community and our allies worldwide. Together with friends like Tommy Robinson, we will build stronger bridges of solidarity, fight terror, and defend Western civilization and our shared values."

Robinson, responding to the invitation, confirmed that he will travel to Israel immediately following his October 13th trial.

"The horrific Manchester attack has strengthened my conviction that the United Kingdom and Israel are fighting the same battle—against the scourge of Islamic jihad. Their fight is our fight," Robinson said. "I have accepted an invitation by the Government of Israel to cover the cost of my flight and hotel stay for a few days. To be clear, I am not receiving money or any compensation. This visit is about solidarity, truth, and courage. I’m a proud British patriot and a Zionist. I have said so many times: If Muslims have 55 nations, why can’t the Jews have one, especially their legitimate ancestral homeland."

Robinson outlined plans to visit Jerusalem, Judea and Samaria, the site of the Nova Festival, and other locations targeted in the October 7th massacre. He said he will also visit Yad Vashem and the Jabotinsky Institute to deepen his understanding of Zionism and the ongoing struggle for Jewish survival.

"Jabotinsky is the ideological forefather of Prime Minister Netanyahu, one of the great leaders of the world. I don’t know enough on this subject, so I’d like to learn more," Robinson added.

His itinerary includes a visit to the Knesset, where he will meet with Israeli government leaders including Minister Chikli, and with representatives of other nations with diplomatic missions in Israel. Robinson also expressed his desire to visit key Christian sites such as the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem and the Sea of Galilee. "I also hope to get into Gaza," he added.

"I am excited to walk the streets of Jerusalem, to meet the people of Israel, and to stand shoulder to shoulder with a nation that refuses to surrender in the face of terror. When Jews are attacked, the free world is attacked. Brits were murdered in our streets and jihadi terror is worldwide," Robinson stated. "The people of Britain and the people of Israel share the same enemies and the same destiny. I come as a friend, as an ally, and as someone who believes that the strength of Israel is the strength of the West. If Israel falls, we all fall. Hamas made it clear on October 8th that their goal is not only to conquer Israel but also to conquer London and New York. They are bloodthirsty jihadists with a global caliphate as their goal. Hamas equals ISIS."

Knesset Speaker Amir Ohana also welcomed the upcoming visit: "Looking forward to hosting you at the Knesset, mate! You’re doing a great service to your country, but more than that. As I have said repeatedly since Oct 7th, far from being a local struggle, this is a global battle, between the forces of radicalism, extremism, and fundamentalism, and those of freedom, liberty, and democracy. Western civilization is under attack - and it’s our duty to stand firmly together - and win. See you in Jerusalem!"

The visit, however, drew criticism from the left-wing British Jewish establishment, with the Board of Deputies of British Jews issuing a statement condemning the invitation: "Tommy Robinson is a thug who represents the very worst of Britain. His presence undermines those genuinely working to tackle Islamist extremism and foster community cohesion. Minister Chikli has proven himself to be a Diaspora Minister in name only. In our darkest hour, he has ignored the views of the vast majority of British Jews, who utterly and consistently reject Robinson and everything he stands for."