British police on Thursday arrested a man suspected of involvement in the Yom Kippur terrorist attack outside a Manchester synagogue that left two worshippers dead, the Associated Press reported.

Greater Manchester Police said the 31-year-old was detained at Manchester Airport on suspicion of “commission, preparation and instigation of acts of terrorism” after arriving on an inbound flight.

On October 2, Syria-born British man Jihad Al-Shamie was shot dead by police outside the Heaton Park Congregation Synagogue after ramming a car into pedestrians, stabbing victims, and attempting to force his way inside. Police said the 35-year-old had pledged allegiance to the Islamic State (ISIS) group.

Congregants Melvin Cravitz, 66, and Adrian Daulby, 53, were killed in the attack which took place on the holiest day of the Jewish year. Three other men were seriously wounded. Cravitz was stabbed, while Daulby was accidentally shot by a police officer as worshippers barricaded the synagogue to block Al-Shamie’s entry.

Six people were arrested in the greater Manchester area in connection with the attack. Five were released without charge, while a 30-year-old man suspected of failing to disclose information about a crime was bailed as investigations continue.