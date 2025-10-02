Two Jews were murdered and three others were seriously injured today (Thursday) in a combined vehicle-ramming and stabbing attack outside a synagogue in Manchester, England. The attack was committed on Yom Kippur, the holiest day of the Jewish calendar.

Local police reported that the attacker, initially suspected of wearing a suicide belt, was shot dead by responding officers.

Eyewitnesses said they saw a car speeding toward a gathering outside the building. After ramming into people, the driver exited the vehicle and began stabbing those nearby before being neutralized. The bomb disposal unit was called to the scene, and the police confirmed it was a terrorist attack, noting that two individuals were arrested.

Chava Levin, a local resident, told British media, "As soon as he got out of the car, he started stabbing anyone nearby. He approached the guard and tried to break into the synagogue." She added, "Someone blocked the door. Everyone was in complete shock." Later reports in the Daily Mail noted that the entrance was blocked by Rabbi Daniel Walker, who has led the synagogue since 2008. "Rabbi Walker was incredibly calm," Levin said. "He closed the doors and blocked the entrance. He’s a hero. It could have been much worse."

Greater Manchester Police Chief Constable Sir Stephen Watson thanks security staff and worshippers for their bravery in helping to prevent the attacker gaining access to the synagogue: "There were a large number of worshippers attending the synagogue at the time of this attack but thanks to the immediate bravery of security staff and the worshippers inside as well as the fast response of the police, the attacker was prevented from gaining access."

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer condemned the attack, stating he was "I’m appalled by the attack at a synagogue in Crumpsall. The fact that this has taken place on Yom Kippur, the holiest day in the Jewish calendar, makes it all the more horrific. My thoughts are with the loved ones of all those affected, and my thanks go to the emergency services and all the first responders."

Before departing for a flight, Starmer added, "We will do everything to ensure the safety of the Jewish community. Police presence will be increased around synagogues across the country."

King Charles also condemned the deadly attack, saying he was "deeply saddened and shocked to learn of the horrific attack in Manchester, especially on such a significant day for the Jewish community." The Israeli Embassy in London denounced the attack as "heinous and very distressing," adding in a post on X: "We are in close contact with the Jewish community in Manchester to ensure they receive the necessary support."