'שיר המעלות' בעצרת במנצ'סטר באדיבות המצלם

Thousands gathered in a moving event in the center of of Manchester city, for a rally in support of the Jewish community and in memory of the victims of the Yom Kippur attack.

The rally was also intended to express solidarity with the families of the hostages in Gaza. Participants, who came from all over the city and surrounding areas, carried signs, waved flags, and read a chapter of Psalms together for the souls of the murdered and for the safety of the hostages.

During the event, it was announced, "In these difficult days we must stand together as one man with one heart, strengthen the bond between the communities and support each other."

Adrian Daulby, 53, and Melvin Cravitz, 66, were both murdered in the attack outside Heaton Park Congregation Synagogue, were murdered. The terrorist who was eliminated at the scene was Jihad al-Shami, 35, a British citizen of Syrian origin.

Three suspects were arrested as part of the investigation, whose connection to the terrorist is not yet clear: two men in their 30s, and a woman in her 60s. They are suspected of planning and inciting terrorist attacks.