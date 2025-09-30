The Palestinian Authority (PA) on Monday welcomed US President Donald Trump's plan to end the war in Gaza.

In a statement quoted by AFP, the PA said it "welcomes the sincere and determined efforts of President Donald J Trump to end the war on Gaza, and affirms its confidence in his ability to find a path toward peace".

Al Jazeera reported, meanwhile, that the mediating countries Qatar and Egypt officially delivered Trump’s plan to the Hamas terrorist organization.

According to the report, Hamas told the mediators it would seriously review Trump’s plan.

Islamic Jihad leader Ziyad Nakhala rejected President Trump’s plan, stating: “What was announced at the press conference of Trump and Netanyahu is an American-Israeli agreement that fully reflects Israel’s position and serves as a recipe for continued aggression against the Palestinian people.”

“Through this, Israel is attempting, via the US, to impose what it failed to achieve in the war. Therefore, we consider the American-Israeli declaration a recipe for igniting the region,” he claimed.