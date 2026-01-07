Palestinian Authority (PA) cabinet leader Mohammad Mustafa is following the directives of PA chairman Mahmoud Abbas to implement reform measures required by the United States, aimed at integrating the PA into the next governing framework for Gaza.

Speaking at the weekly PA government meeting in Ramallah, Mustafa stated, "The government is determined to unify Palestinian institutions in Judea and Samaria and in the Gaza Strip, and to address the economic and security challenges despite the constraints imposed by the occupation."

He added, "The government will take all necessary steps to establish a sovereign Palestinian state."

Mustafa emphasized that Israel’s punitive measures against the Palestinian Authority, including the deduction of tax revenues, will not prevent the government from continuing to provide essential services to the residents of the Gaza Strip.

Over the past year, hundreds of officers in the PA security apparatus have received training in Egypt. Egypt hopes they will become part of the security force deployed in Gaza as part of the post-conflict arrangements.

So far, diplomatic discussions suggest that a basic understanding has been reached regarding the integration of PA security personnel to oversee the Rafah crossing when it reopens, enabling movement between the Gaza Strip and Egypt.