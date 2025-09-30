The mediating countries Qatar and Egypt on Monday evening officially delivered US President Donald Trump’s plan to end the war and secure the release of hostages to the Hamas terrorist organization.

According to a report by Al Jazeera, Hamas told the mediators it would seriously review Trump’s plan.

Taher al-Nono, media advisor to the leader of Hamas, told the Al-Araby channel that Hamas was not involved in drafting the plan. He claimed that the issue of the "resistance’s" weapons is tied to the establishment of a Palestinian state.

Al-Nono said the matter of the hostages is dependent on the situation on the ground: “The release of the Israeli hostages is contingent on ending the war and the withdrawal of IDF forces from the Gaza Strip.”

He added, “We are serious about releasing the prisoners (hostages) as part of an agreement that will end the war in Gaza and ensure the withdrawal of the occupation.”

Al-Nono further stated that Hamas is willing to consider a multi-year ceasefire and has accepted Egypt’s proposal to establish an independent administration in Gaza.

He noted that the organization would examine the American plan “in a way that ensures the rights and interests of the Palestinians,” and expressed readiness to cooperate with the Palestinian Authority in forming a national consensus government to manage Gaza and Judea and Samaria.

Meanwhile, Islamic Jihad leader Ziyad Nakhala rejected President Trump’s plan, stating: “What was announced at the press conference of Trump and Netanyahu is an American-Israeli agreement that fully reflects Israel’s position and serves as a recipe for continued aggression against the Palestinian people.”

“Through this, Israel is attempting, via the US, to impose what it failed to achieve in the war. Therefore, we consider the American-Israeli declaration a recipe for igniting the region,” he claimed.