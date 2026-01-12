The Saudi channel Al-Sharq reported on Monday morning that Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas (Abu Mazen) was admitted to a hospital in Ramallah. No further details about his condition were provided.

Following the Saudi report, the official Palestinian news agency Wafa issued a clarification, stating that Mahmoud Abbas is at the hospital for routine medical check-ups.

Abbas, 90, has served as president of the Palestinian Authority since the 2005 elections. He also leads Fatah and serves as chairman of the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO).