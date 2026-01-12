A heated confrontation took place Monday morning in the Knesset, during a Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee discussion on a proposed law to freeze funds that the Palestinian Authority transfers to terrorists and security prisoners, from the funds transferred to them by the Israeli government.

During the discussion, former MK Mossi Raz clashed with bereaved father Yossi Cohen.

"They stole our families, they destroyed our lives, and you’re protecting them?" Cohen slammed Raz.

Cohen added, "You profit from them, that’s why you talk about them like that. You’re selling your soul for them."

Raz responded, "Since this law passed, and I am proud to have been one of the few to oppose it, terrorism has increased." Cohen did not remain silent and retorted, "We have traitors in the nation."