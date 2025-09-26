Israel is prepared to grant immunity to senior Hamas officials who are still alive as part of the principles for the plan for ending the war promoted by US President Donald Trump, according to a report published Friday evening by Kan News.

An Israeli source quoted in the report stated that immunity is on the table "because there needs to be something relevant to Hamas leadership."

So far, according to sources familiar with the matter, it remains unclear whether Hamas is willing to move forward with the plan advanced by President Trump, which is currently being discussed only with Israel and leaders of Arab states.

Sources involved in the negotiations indicate that conflicting messages are being received from the terrorist organization.

On Thursday, it was reported that the White House is advancing a plan for post-war Gaza governance that would see former British Prime Minister Tony Blair head a temporary international authority, without initial involvement from the Palestinian Authority (PA).

The plan, confirmed by an Arab source, includes a multi-year international body to oversee Gaza’s reconstruction and administration. A foreign force would be stationed in the Strip to secure borders and prevent Hamas from regrouping. The Israeli source noted the plan is “taking shape” and enjoys full support from US President Donald Trump.

Trump and Netanyahu are expected to discuss the plan during their meeting at the White House on Monday.

On Thursday, at a joint press conference with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Trump said an international effort is underway to bring an end to the hostilities in Gaza and to secure a hostage release deal.

"I had a great meeting with [Middle East] leaders... at UNGA - and I think we're close to getting some kind of a deal done. We want to get the hostages back. I have to get the hostages back," President Trump stated.

On Wednesday, US envoy Steve Witkoff said he was confident a breakthrough would be reached in the coming days, though he declined to share further details.

