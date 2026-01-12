The Hamas terror group has decided to delay elections for leader of its political wing, Asharq Al-Awsat reported, citing senior Hamas sources.

The elections were planned for the first ten days of January 2026.

One of the sources said the delay was due to "security and political circumstances, and due to the organization's current involvement in negotiations for the move to the second stage of the ceasefire."

A Hamas delegation is expected to arrive Monday night in Cairo for talks.

On Wednesday, Axios’ Barak Ravid reported that US President Donald Trump was planning to push ahead with the ceasefire's second stage, and would announce the establishment of the Gaza Board of Peace as part of the second phase of the ceasefire agreement.

The new board, to be chaired by Trump and composed of roughly 15 world leaders, is intended to supervise the still‑to‑be‑formed Palestinian technocratic government and oversee Gaza’s reconstruction.

A source with direct knowledge said, "Invitations are going out to key countries to be members of the board."

Countries expected to join include the UK, Germany, France, Italy, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Egypt and Turkey, according to Axios.