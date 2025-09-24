US President Donald Trump presented Arab and Muslim leaders with an outline for ending the war in Gaza and for post-Hamas governance, Axios reported on Wednesday. According to the report, the meeting took place on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly and included senior officials from Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Egypt, Jordan, Turkey, Indonesia, and Pakistan.

Axios said the main principles of the American outline include the release of all hostages, a permanent ceasefire, gradual Israeli withdrawal from the Gaza Strip, and a new governing mechanism in Gaza without Hamas. The plan also calls for a multinational security force, Arab and Muslim funding for reconstruction, and some involvement of the Palestinian Authority. Trump reportedly told the leaders that every day the fighting continues, Israel becomes increasingly isolated internationally.

White House envoy Steve Witkoff said at the Concordia conference in New York on Wednesday that Trump presented regional leaders with a “21-point plan for peace in the Middle East.” Witkoff added: “We’re hopeful - and I might say even confident - that in the coming days we’ll be able to announce some sort of breakthrough.”

According to Kan News, Trump intends to announce the ceasefire initiative together with Arab states, although it remains uncertain whether Hamas will agree. Sources familiar with the talks told Kan that the American proposal incorporates principles already approved by Israel, such as freeing hostages and ending Hamas rule in Gaza. They noted that the gaps between the sides are not large and that intensive negotiations, led by Egypt and Qatar, are expected.

Kan News cited Arab media reports claiming Trump suggested a 20-day halt in fighting, after which Hamas would release the hostages and Arab and Muslim states would administer Gaza for three years, without Hamas participation. The report also said Arab countries expressed initial agreement during the meeting with Trump, though confirmation from other sources is still lacking.

Arab leaders reportedly conditioned their support on Israel refraining from annexation in Judea, Samaria, or Gaza, not resuming settlement construction in Gaza, preserving the status quo at the Al-Aqsa Mosque, and increasing humanitarian aid. At the end of the meeting, several leaders issued a joint statement backing Trump’s initiative, calling it a serious step toward peace.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is expected to meet with President Trump in Washington on Monday to discuss the outline further.