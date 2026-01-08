A missile launched from Gaza fell near a Gazan hospital, the IDF confirmed Thursday morning.

"A short while ago, a projectile was identified from the area of Gaza City toward the State of Israel," the IDF stated. "The projectile fell within the Gaza Strip territory near a hospital."

"Shortly after, the IDF precisely struck the launch point.

"The IDF strongly condemns any attempts by terrorist organizations to execute terrorist attacks against IDF troops and the State of Israel."

This is not the first time a Hamas missile hit a Gaza hospital.

In October 2023, shortly after the October 7 massacre, a Channel 12 News camera placed in Netivot succeeded in capturing footage of a rocket which failed to launch towards Israel and instead fell short, landing in a hospital campus in Gaza.

Presenting the clip, Channel 12 explained what the footage shows, pointing out the hour (6:59p.m.), launch site, and hospital site.

In a press briefing then-IDF spokesman Daniel Hagar presented the proofs that Israel was not responsible for the hospital explosion.

"According to our intelligence, Hamas checked the reports, understood it was an Islamic Jihad rocket that had misfired - and decided to launch a global media campaign to hide what really happened," he said. "They went as far as inflating the number of casualties."

"They understood, with absolute certainty, that it was a rocket misfired by Islamic Jihad - that damaged the hospital.

"Analysis of our aerial footage confirms that there was no direct hit of the hospital itself. The only location damaged, is outside the hospital in the parking lot where we can see signs of burning, no cratering and no structural damage to nearby buildings."

Hagari stressed that this is in contradiction to "the damage caused by any aerial munition, which would have been of a different nature: We would have seen craters and structural damage to buildings, neither of which has been identified in this incident."

"The size of the damage we see here is due to the warhead of the Islamic Jihad rocket, but most of the rocket's propellent is still evident due to the short flight of the rocket (because the launch failed)."