רום ברסלבסקי במסר לחמאס ללא קרדיט

Captivity survivor Rom Braslavski published a special video in Arabic in which he sent a direct message to the Hamas and Islamic Jihad terror organizations.

Braslavski directly addressed the enemy in their language, declaring: "Hamas and Islamic Jihad, you thought you could break our spirits and destroy our souls, but we are here, alive, present, having fun, and happy."

He added: "Not one of you terrorists could break the spirit of the Israeli people who are alive and well, Am Israel Chai."

Braslavski concludes the video with a clip of him dancing to the words "Do not fear Israel, do not be afraid, For are you not a young lion? And if a lion roars - who won't be afraid?" and photos of him with fellow captivity survivors.