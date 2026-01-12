The IDF and ISA on Monday morning announced the arrest of a terrorist suspected of shooting and injuring an IDF soldier on Sunday.

"Following a joint IDF and ISA pursuit that lasted less than 24 hours, this morning (Monday), the forces apprehended the suspected terrorist of firing toward IDF troops and injuring an IDF soldier during an operational activity in Nablus yesterday (Sunday)," the statement read.

"The suspect, Zaid Kharraz, is a terrorist belonging to the Hamas terrorist organization."

The statement stressed, "The swift locating and apprehension of the terrorist was made possible by intelligence guidance and by using several IDF and ISA means in the area."

"In addition, the forces apprehended additional suspects who helped the terrorist flee. The apprehended suspects were transferred for further ISA questioning.

"The security forces will continue to operate to thwart terrorism and to protect the residents of Judea and Samaria."