Malta is set to formally announce its recognition of a "Palestinian state" at the United Nations General Assembly in New York, a move that places it among a growing number of countries making a similar move, Reuters reported on Monday.

The Prime Minister's Office confirmed the decision, which follows a wave of recognitions from other nations over the past 24 hours.

The announcement follows Britain, Canada, Australia, and Portugal’s recognition of a "Palestinian state" on Sunday. France and several other states are expected to make a similar announcement at a confab on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly on Monday.

Malta's Prime Minister, Robert Abela, initially indicated in May that recognition would be announced at a planned UN conference in June. However, the event was subsequently postponed.

He later stated that Malta will formally recognize a Palestinian state during the United Nations General Assembly, claiming, “This decision reflects our commitment to a lasting peace in the Middle East.”

In a post on Facebook on Sunday, Abela declared that the recognition of a "Palestinian state" was "historic" and insisted that Malta "remained committed to reaching peace in the region."

