French President Emmanuel Macron announced on Wednesday that France will officially recognize the State of Palestine, reaffirming what he described as France's historic commitment to a just and lasting peace in the Middle East.

"Faithful to its historic commitment to a just and lasting peace in the Middle East, I have decided that France will recognize the State of Palestine," Macron declared.

He added that a formal announcement will be made during the United Nations General Assembly in September.

Addressing the ongoing conflict, Macron emphasized the urgent need to end the war in Gaza and provide aid to civilians. "The urgency today is that the war in Gaza must end and that the civilian population must be rescued," he stated.

"Peace is possible," he said, outlining the steps he believes are essential to achieving it: "There must be an immediate ceasefire, the release of all hostages, and massive humanitarian aid for the population of Gaza. Hamas must also be demilitarized, Gaza must be secured and rebuilt. Finally, the State of Palestine must be built, its viability ensured, and through its acceptance of demilitarization and full recognition of Israel, it must contribute to the security of all in the Middle East."

Macron concluded by asserting, "There is no alternative."

"The French people want peace in the Middle East. It is our responsibility, as French people, together with Israelis, Palestinians, our European and international partners, to show that this is possible."

He also noted that, based on commitments made to him by the President of the Palestinian Authority, he had written to express his determination to move forward.

"Trust, clarity, and commitment. We will win peace," he said.

The Yesha Council called on the government to respond to the French President’s declaration recognizing a Palestinian state by applying Israeli sovereignty in Judea and Samaria.

“The Knesset has expressed its support. Now it’s the government’s turn. The excuses are over. A lack of response will pose an existential danger to Israel,” the statement read.

Former Prime Minister Naftali Bennett responded to the declaration: "Recognizing a Palestinian state after the October 7th massacre isn’t diplomacy; it’s moral collapse. It rewards mass murder and tells Islamist terrorists: kill Jews, and the world will hand you a state. This shameful decision will be tossed into the dustbin of history."

Minister of Diaspora Affairs Amichai Chikli responded on X: "President Emmanuel Macron, on behalf of the Government of Israel, here is our response to your recognition of a Palestinian state," with a recent video of President Macron being slapped across the face by his wife.