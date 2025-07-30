Maltese Prime Minister Robert Abela announced Tuesday evening that his country will formally recognize a Palestinian state during the United Nations General Assembly in September, Reuters reported.

“This decision reflects our commitment to a lasting peace in the Middle East,” Abela stated in a Facebook post.

The declaration follows similar announcements by British Prime Minister Keir Starmer earlier in the day and by France last week.

Malta, a Mediterranean EU member, has historically expressed support for Palestinian Arab causes and advocates for a two-state framework. The Maltese government has faced growing calls internally to advance recognition, including demands from the center-right opposition, which issued a public call for immediate recognition earlier this month.

Abela initially indicated in May that recognition would be announced at a planned UN conference in June. However, the event was subsequently postponed.

The Palestinian Authority (PA) has long urged countries to recognize “Palestine” as a means of bypassing direct talks with Israel.

While several countries have recognized “Palestine” in recent years, those moves were symbolic ones that have little, if any, actual diplomatic effect.