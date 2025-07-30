Maltese Prime Minister Robert Abela announced Tuesday evening that his country will formally recognize a Palestinian state during the United Nations General Assembly in September, Reuters reported.
“This decision reflects our commitment to a lasting peace in the Middle East,” Abela stated in a Facebook post.
The declaration follows similar announcements by British Prime Minister Keir Starmer earlier in the day and by France last week.
Malta, a Mediterranean EU member, has historically expressed support for Palestinian Arab causes and advocates for a two-state framework. The Maltese government has faced growing calls internally to advance recognition, including demands from the center-right opposition, which issued a public call for immediate recognition earlier this month.
Abela initially indicated in May that recognition would be announced at a planned UN conference in June. However, the event was subsequently postponed.
The Palestinian Authority (PA) has long urged countries to recognize “Palestine” as a means of bypassing direct talks with Israel.
While several countries have recognized “Palestine” in recent years, those moves were symbolic ones that have little, if any, actual diplomatic effect.
Spain, Ireland and Norway formally recognized a Palestinian state in May of 2024.