Israeli security forces on Thursday night conducted a raid in the Ramallah area, capturing a terror cell responsible for producing rockets intended for use against Jewish communities in Judea and Samaria.

A search of the location revealed additional rockets. The terror cell was also responsible for producing the two rockets which were recently seized, as Arutz Sheva - Israel National News reported.

Earlier this week, Israel's security establishment expressed great concern after finding a rocket recently near Route 443, between Tel Aviv and Jerusalem. The rocket was located in the village of Niama, and according to reports, the Palestinian Authority's security forces were able to capture the terrorists who tried to launch it.

Security officials estimated that the rocket, which was launched from the village of Ni'ma, had a range of approximately 10 kilometers.

i24NEWS reported that this is the first occurrence where a rocket in Judea and Samaria has reached such a level of operational development, raising concerns of an escalation in the use of weaponry by hostile elements in the area.