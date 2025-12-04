The IDF, Israel Border Police forces, and the Israel Police operated in the village of Qalqilya on Thursday as part of a wide-scale counterterrorism operation in the area.

As part of the operation, the forces operated across most of the village, searched hundreds of sites, and confiscated various weapons, including an M16 weapon, a barrel, and dozens of rounds.

Additionally, the forces apprehended weapons dealers, terrorists, and suspects of involvement in preparing explosive devices.

During the operation, IDF soldiers opened fire and neutralized a terrorist who posed a threat to them and hurled a suspicious object toward them.

All of the suspects who had been apprehended were transferred to the Israel Police and the ISA for further questioning.