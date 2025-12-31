2025 saw a sharp decrease in the number of deaths in terror attacks in Judea and Samaria, with 20 people murdered, compared to 34 last year, and 41 in 2023.

The decrease comes amid a year of heightened enforcement, which included the IDF taking over "refugee" camps in northern Samaria and severely degrading the terror battalions.

Kan News reported that the weapons used in the attacks were mostly knives and vehicles, while a smaller number were carried out using firearms. The security forces noted that one of the main causes for the smaller scope of attacks is the intensified efforts to restore security in the area. A year ago, there were approximately 200 suspected terrorists in the "refugee" camps of Judea and Samaria, while today, there are only a few dozen.

Another security improvement was the total freedom of operation given to the security forces in the Judea and Samaria Division jurisdiction, which enabled them to operate more efficiently to maintain order and security.