המשטרה במבצע נגד פשיעה וטרור בשועפט צילום: דוברות המשטרה

Jerusalem District Police officers and Border Police fighters from the Jerusalem Envelope unit on Sunday night carried out a large-scale raid in the Shu'afat neighborhood in Jerusalem, arresting eight suspects.

The operation, part of the "Shield of the Capital" initiative, included investigations and precise intelligence, utilizing advanced forces.

During the operation, weapons, ammunition, and various types of drugs were seized. Among the items confiscated were three handguns, M16 parts, loose ammunition, and two military combat vests.

Jerusalem District Commander Avshalom Peled, noted: "The fight against terrorism and crime is a necessary condition for maintaining security in the capital. This operation is another step in the implementation of the rule of law in wherever it is needed."

Border Police Commander Yitzhak Brick, added: "Border Police fighters acted decisively and in cooperation with Jerusalem District officers, aiming to strengthen personal security and prevent harm to civilian security. We do not compromise on any threat."