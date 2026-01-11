Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu signed a joint declaration with Germany’s Interior Minister, Alexander Dobrindt, to formalize a security partnership between the two countries’ security authorities in the areas of cybersecurity, advanced technologies, law enforcement, counterterrorism, and civil defense.

"I attach enormous importance to the overall cooperation between Israel and Germany, and especially Israel and Germany on this question of cybersecurity, which is one of the main threats to our internal security, and in many ways also our infrastructure and other threats," Netanyahu stated.

"And I think Germany and Israel are natural partners. We've cooperated on the Arrow III; we've cooperated in many areas. We cooperate technologically. Chancellor Mertz was here recently, and we talked about defense cooperation," he added.

The Prime Minister concluded: "And now I'm very pleased to welcome a dear friend of Israel, Minister Dobrindt, to sign this important pact. So, thank you for your friendship, thank you for your support, and please convey this to your government as well."