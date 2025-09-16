The security establishment has expressed great concern after finding a rocket recently near Route 443, between Tel Aviv and Jerusalem.

The rocket was located in the village of Niama, and according to reports, the Palestinian Authority's security forces were able to capture the terrorists who tried to launch it.

The detainees have not yet been handed over to the IDF. Security sources note that this is a precedent-setting incident and emphasize its seriousness.

A number of similar cases have been discovered in recent years. About a year ago, it was reported that members of the Palestinian Authority's security forces located a rocket launcher in the Tulkarm area, from which Islamic Jihad attempted to launch rockets, but the launch failed.

Only a few months ago, the IDF located and destroyed a missile laboratory in advanced stages of development in a village in northern Samaria.