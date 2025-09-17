New information about the missile launch in the Binyamin Region shows that it was a homemade Qassam missile with a small warhead. Security officials estimate that the rocket, which was launched from the village of Ni'ma, had a range of approximately 10 kilometers.

i24NEWS reported that this is the first occurrence where a rocket in Judea and Samaria has reached such a level of operational development, raising concerns of an escalation in the use of weaponry by hostile elements in the area.

On Tuesday, it was reported for the first time that security officials expressed great concern over the unusual incident last week near Route 443, between Tel Aviv and Jerusalem.

The launch failed, and the Palestinian Authority security forces managed to apprehend the terrorists who attempted to launch the missile.

The detainees have not yet been handed over to the IDF. Security sources note that this is a precedent-setting incident and emphasize its seriousness.

The IDF spokesperson responded: "Last week, an improvised rocket was detected in the Ne’ama village area. Examination of the device shows that the rocket lacked a warhead and standard explosives. The item is under investigation by Border Police explosives experts in Judea and Samaria, alongside an operational and intelligence effort to dismantle the infrastructure."