A group of US senators has introduced the first Senate resolution to urge the recognition of a Palestinian state, Reuters reported on Thursday.

The Democratic-led measure is unlikely to pass in the chamber, where President Donald Trump's Republicans hold a 53-47 majority.

Leading the push is Oregon Democrat Jeff Merkley, who stated, "America has a responsibility to lead, and the time to act is now." The resolution advocates for US recognition of a "demilitarized Palestinian state alongside a secure Israel," which Merkley believes would offer "both sides hope while boosting prospects for peace."

In the House of Representatives, Ro Khanna of California is also circulating a letter to rally support for Palestinian statehood recognition, according to Reuters.

The resolution’s co-sponsors include Democrats Chris Van Hollen of Maryland, Tim Kaine of Virginia, Peter Welch of Vermont, Tina Smith of Minnesota, Tammy Baldwin of Wisconsin, and Mazie Hirono of Hawaii, as well as Independent Senator Bernie Sanders of Vermont, who caucuses with Democrats.

This move comes as a handful of countries - including France , Canada , Belgium , Britain and Australia - are preparing to recognize a Palestinian state during the upcoming UN General Assembly in New York.