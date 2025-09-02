Belgium has announced its decision to recognize a Palestinian state and impose firm sanctions on Israel in response to the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

The move was announced by Belgian Foreign Minister Maxime Prevot in a post on Monday night. Prevot condemned Israel’s actions in Gaza, arguing they violate international law and obligations to prevent genocide.

"The humanitarian situation in Gaza has reached catastrophic proportions. Israel's actions, violating international law and its responsibilities, have forced us to take decisive steps to pressure the Israeli government and the Hamas terrorists," wrote Prevot. He emphasized that the sanctions were not directed at the Israeli people, but aimed at holding the Israeli government accountable and ensuring that international and humanitarian law are respected.

Among the 12 national sanctions implemented by Belgium are restrictions on the importation of goods from Israeli communities in Judea and Samaria, the suspension of public procurement with Israeli companies, and a reduction in consular services to Belgians living in illegal settlements. Additionally, the government has taken steps to block several extremists, including Israeli ministers and violent “settlers”, from entering the country, labeling them "persona non grata."

Prevot also confirmed that Belgium would support measures at the European Union level to suspend collaborations with Israel, including the suspension of the EU-Israel association agreement, research programs, and technical cooperation.

Further, Belgium will officially recognize “Palestine” as a state, in line with the joint initiative of France and Saudi Arabia, who have announced their intention to recognize “Palestine” at the UN General Assembly later this month. "This gesture is a clear condemnation of Israel’s expansionist policies, including its settlement programs and military occupations," Prevot stated.

He wrote that the recognition will take place after the formal release of all hostages by Hamas and when Hamas no longer maintains governance over Palestinian Arab territories. Belgium also reaffirmed its commitment to support the reconstruction of “Palestine” and intensify efforts against antisemitism, mobilizing security services and Jewish community representatives.

Belgium was among 26 countries that issued a joint statement in July, demanding an immediate end to the war in Gaza, expressing alarm over the worsening humanitarian situation and accusing Israel of imposing unacceptable restrictions on aid.

Also in July, Belgian authorities arrested two Israeli citizens attending the Tomorrowland music festival in the country and interrogated them on suspicion of war crimes in Gaza.

The arrest followed a report submitted by the Hind Rijab Foundation, which works to prosecute IDF soldiers around the world.