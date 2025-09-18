The United Kingdom is poised to formally recognize a Palestinian state this week, a move that will put it at odds with its closest ally, the United States, the Times reported on Wednesday.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer has reportedly delayed the announcement until after US President Trump concludes his state visit, seeking to prevent the contentious issue from dominating a joint news conference.

According to the Times, the recognition is expected to be announced before a UN General Assembly meeting in New York next week, where France , Canada , Belgium and Australia are also expected to recognize a Palestinian state.

Prime Minister Starmer outlined Britain’s plan in July , conditioning recognition on Israel agreeing to a ceasefire, committing to a two-state solution, and refraining from annexing parts of Judea and Samaria. Starmer’s comments suggested that recognition was “almost inevitable” given Israel’s stated opposition to these terms. A third of Starmer’s cabinet and over 130 Labour MPs have been pushing for the move.

“I’ve always said we will recognise a Palestinian state as a contribution to a proper peace process, at the moment of maximum impact for the two-state solution,” Starmer said earlier this year.

“With that solution now under threat, this is the moment to act. So today — as part of this process towards peace — I can confirm the UK will recognise the state of Palestine by the United Nations general assembly in September unless the Israeli government takes substantive steps to end the appalling situation in Gaza, agree to a ceasefire and commit to a long-term, sustainable peace, reviving the prospect of a two-state solution.”

He added that Israel must also allow the UN to “restart the supply of aid, and making clear there will be no annexations in the West Bank.”