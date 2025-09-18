US President Donald Trump and UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer held a joint press conference on Thursday, during which the two were asked about the UK's plans to recognize a Palestinian state.

Addressing the question of what such a move would achieve, Starmer answered that the leaders discussed that matter, and noted that they agree "on the need for peace and a roadmap, because the situation in Gaza is intolerable. The hostages have been held for a very long time, and they must be freed. We need assistance to enter Gaza quickly."

According to the Prime Minister, "In that context of a plan for peace, which we are working hard on. The question of recognition needs to be seen. So part of that overall package, which hopefully takes us from the appalling situation that we're in now, to the outcome of a safe and secure Israel and a viable Palestinian state."

Trump added: "I want the hostages released now - right now, not one, two, 'We'll give you three more tomorrow,' like it's been."

"We've been the ones who got all the hostages released, the President boasted and noted that he met with many hostages who recounted the experience. "There was no humanity, anything. I said 'Was there any warmth shown?' And every one of them said 'not even a little bit.' It's amazing. I always ask that question, and the answer always is: 'Absolutely not.' I'm shocked to hear it."

He declared, "We have to remember October 7th, one of the worst violent days in the history of the world."

Trump also stated that the conflict "has been going on for a long time. This isn't something that started over the last year or two. This has been for decades. But we want it to end; we have to have the hostages back immediately."

He slammed Hamas's threats that they would use the hostages as shields against an Israeli attack: "That's pretty brutal. I haven't heard that one in a long time."

Regarding the Palestinian state issue, he stated, "I have a disagreement with the Prime Minister on that, one of our few disagreements."