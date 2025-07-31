Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney announced on Wednesday that his government intends to recognize the “State of Palestine” in September, provided the Palestinian Authority (PA) meets specific conditions tied to governance and security, the Toronto Star reports.

Recognition will be contingent upon the PA implementing a series of reforms, including holding elections in 2026, a full demilitarization process, and the exclusion of the Hamas terror group from any future governing coalition, Carney stated.

Hamas, which currently maintains control of Gaza, is designated as a terrorist organization by Canada and other Western nations.

Should Canada proceed, it would become the third G7 country - after France and the United Kingdom - to formally outline steps toward recognizing a Palestinian state.

The Foreign Ministry said in response, “Israel rejects the statement by the Prime Minister of Canada. The change in the position of the Canadian government at this time is a reward for Hamas and harms the efforts to achieve a ceasefire in Gaza and a framework for the release of the hostages.”

Canada was one of 26 countries that issued a joint statement earlier this month demanding an immediate end to the war in Gaza, expressing alarm over the worsening humanitarian situation ,and accusing Israel of imposing unacceptable restrictions on aid.

Carney, who replaced Justin Trudeau as Prime Minister, was shown during the recent election campaign at a rally in Calgary, where he responded to a protester in the crowd who yelled, “Mr. Carney, there is a genocide happening in Palestine,” by pausing and saying, “Thank you…I’m aware. Which is why we have an arms embargo.”

Carney was later asked by reporters about the remark and walked it back , claiming that he had not heard the specific term “genocide” and was simply referencing existing arms restrictions imposed by the Canadian government.

“I didn’t hear that word,” Carney said. “It’s noisy. If you’re up there you hear snippets of what people say and I heard Gaza, and my point was I’m aware of the situation in Gaza.”