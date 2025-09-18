The Walt Disney-owned ABC network announced on Wednesday it will indefinitely stop airing "Jimmy Kimmel Live" after the show's host, Jimmy Kimmel, made offensive remarks about the assassination of conservative figure Charlie Kirk.

The decision comes after a cascade of criticism from both the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) and major broadcast partner Nexstar Media Group Inc.

Nexstar, which operates 32 ABC affiliates, had earlier led the charge, pulling the show from its airwaves. “Mr. Kimmel’s comments about the death of Mr. Kirk are offensive and insensitive at a critical time in our national political discourse,” said Andrew Alford, president of Nexstar’s broadcasting division, as quoted by Reuters.

The FCC also weighed in, with its chair, Brendan Carr, urging local broadcasters to cease airing the show. An ABC spokesperson confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter that “Jimmy Kimmel Live” will be “pre-empted indefinitely.”

The controversy ignited after Kimmel's show on Monday night, during which he insinuated that Kirk’s alleged assassin, Tyler Robinson, was a member of the "MAGA gang." He mocked President Donald Trump’s response to the death, lashing out at the White House for lowering US flags to half-staff.

"We hit some new lows over the weekend with the MAGA gang desperately trying to characterize this kid who murdered Charlie Kirk as anything other than one of them and doing everything they can to score political points from it," Kimmel said on his show.

Kimmel continued his tirade, attacking Trump for discussing ballroom construction when asked about his thoughts on the assassination days later. "This is not how an adult grieves the murder of somebody he called a friend. This is how a 4-year-old mourns a goldfish, OK?" Kimmel said.

Kimmel’s comments directly contradicted information from law enforcement. Just one day before his broadcast, both FBI officials and Utah Governor Spencer Cox had stated that Robinson held a "leftist ideology" and had been increasingly radicalized.

A source familiar with the investigation told Fox News Digital that the FBI is also investigating whether any leftist groups in Utah had ties to the alleged shooter.

Further details released by authorities on Tuesday painted a clear picture of the ideological motivation behind the killing. Law enforcement revealed text messages between Robinson and his roommate, showing his hatred for Kirk and his murderous intent.

"I had enough of his [Kirk] hatred. Some hate can’t be negotiated out. If I am able to grab my rifle unseen, I will have left no evidence. Going to attempt to retrieve it again, hopefully they have moved on," Robinson messaged his roommate.

Robinson made his first court appearance on Tuesday. During the hearing, Judge Tony F. Graf said that Robinson would remain in custody without bail.

The judge set the next hearing date for Robinson for September 29 at 10:00 a.m. local time.

Earlier, Robinson was formally charged with seven charges, including aggravated murder, felony discharge of a firearm, obstruction of justice, two counts of witness tampering, and commission of violence in the presence of a child.

The aggravated murder charge could lead to the death penalty if Robinson is convicted. Utah County Attorney Jeff Gray confirmed that he would seek the death penalty.