Tyler Robinson, suspected of the assassination of Charlie Kirk, made his first court appearance on Tuesday. It was held virtually.

During the hearing, Judge Tony F. Graf said that Robinson would remain in custody without bail.

Graf also said he had appointed Robinson an attorney to represent him, adding he reviewed Robinson’s financial situation and found that he is “indigent,” meaning he cannot afford legal fees.

The judge set the next hearing date for Robinson for September 29 at 10:00 a.m. local time. The second hearing will be via WebEx.

Earlier, Robinson was formally charged with seven charges, including aggravated murder, felony discharge of a firearm, obstruction of justice, two counts of witness tampering, and commission of violence in the presence of a child.

The aggravated murder charge could lead to the death penalty and a firing charge if Roninson is convicted, with Utah County Attorney Jeff Gray saying that he would seek the death penalty.