Tyler Robinson, the alleged assassin of right-wing activist Charlie Kirk, was formally charged today (Tuesday).

Utah County Attorney Jeff Gray announced that Robinson faces seven charges, including aggravated murder, felony discharge of a firearm, obstruction of justice, two counts of witness tampering, and commission of violence in the presence of a child.

The aggravated murder charge could lead to the death penalty and a firing charge if Roninson is convicted, and Gray stated that he would seek the death penalty.

Gray told reporters that “the murder of Charlie Kirk is an American tragedy.”

“Charlie Kirk was murdered while engaging in one of our most sacred and cherished American rights — the bedrock of our democratic republic — the free exchange of ideas in a search for truth, understanding, and a more perfect union,” he said.

“I’m filing notice of intent to seek the death penalty. I do not make this decision lightly, and it’s one I’ve made as county attorney based solely on evidence and circumstances of the crime," Gray stated.

Kirk was assassinated during an appearance at Utah Valley University on September 10. Robinson was arrested two days later after a massive manhunt. Authorities have said that Robinson acted out of an extreme leftwing worldview.