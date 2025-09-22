Arkansas Representative Mindy McAlindon spoke with Arutz Sheva-Israel National News during her visit to Israel as part of a special delegation organized by Israel's Foreign Ministry of 250 state representatives and senators and ahead of her second visit to Israel within a month, leading a delegation of AFJS - American Friends of Judea and Samaria, 'connecting them to Judea and Samaria.'

McAlindon explained that the delegation “unites all the states of America to say that we stand with Israel. I think it’s really important to be sure that every state is represented, to be sure that every state is able to come and see for themselves. Many states are passing laws and trying to help and support the Israeli people at the state level. I think it just really emphasizes and helps support them when they can see with their own eyes what’s happening.”

She noted that “support for Israel is still bipartisan. And I will say this delegation is very bipartisan. So at first blush you would think it would be all Republicans, but it’s truly not. There are many people here who trace their Jewish heritage, and they are happy to be here. There are people on both sides of the aisle who really want to support Israel. They see what is happening, they see past the news reports that tell us we should not believe our eyes, and they know they need to support the people of Israel.”

After visiting Samaria with the delegation on her first-ever trip to Israel, McAlindon added: “As a Christian, we believe the promise in Genesis 12 that says, ‘I will bless those who bless you, and whoever curses you, I will curse.’ So as Christians, we believe that you should support Israel. We should do what we can to help protect God’s people from evil forces. To me, that’s always been how we were raised. My husband and I both firmly believe that. My husband has done a lot to support Israel through film that he has done, and through that I’ve grown a love for the country.”

“When I became a legislator, I wanted to do what I could to support Israel, knowing that this land is biblical — 70% of the Bible takes place in Judea and Samaria. To call that something else is offensive. Its biblical and historical name is Judea and Samaria. I ran a bill this last session, which is now law, declaring that in Arkansas we will refer to this area by its true name, Judea and Samaria, not the West Bank,” she adds

McAlindon stressed that the matter is not simply one of terminology: “I’ve told my kids since they were very little — words have meaning. When you say the West Bank, it implies that it doesn’t belong to Israel, that it’s not God’s land. But when you say Judea and Samaria, you are affirming that this is God’s land. And many Christians don’t recognize the West Bank as the land we read about in the Bible. It’s important to make that connection again for Christians: this is the land where Jesus walked. This is Judea and Samaria. It is not the West Bank.”

Reflecting on her upcoming visit leading a delegation of AFJS - American Friends of Judea and Samaria, McAlindon stated: “I feel really enlightened from this visit. I am so blessed. I had never been to Israel, and now I will be here twice within a month — it’s almost overwhelming. But bringing this delegation next month is to ensure that legislators who share my belief in Israel can see the land, meet people in Judea and Samaria, and understand what it means to recognize your land as Judea and Samaria, to recognize your sovereignty. When they return to their states, I hope they continue to pass legislation like our Judea and Samaria bill, to show support for the people here.”

On the situation in the US, she said: “The prime minister referred to this more than once as being the eighth front. Israel is fighting on seven fronts, but there is an eighth front in America. The media is crafting a story of what’s happening, and it is not a pro-Israel story — it is an antisemitic story. That’s why it’s so important to have these legislators here this week, and more coming next month, to see with their own eyes what is happening, to see the land, to see the conflict. It’s not simple, it’s not black and white. People in America like to make things simple, but this is thousands of years of conflict.”

McAlindon explains that, “when you see it for yourself, you can sift through the media narrative and say, ‘The media reported this, but I saw the truth.’ I visited the kibbutz with my own eyes. The media says it didn’t happen, but it happened — and I saw it. That’s why it’s important to have people come here, see the reality, and return home as ambassadors in their states.”

Speaking about the assassination of Charlie Kirk, McAlindon said: “It is tragic. He was such a young man, and this is such a tragic way for his life to end. His boldness was unparalleled. He lived his life for Christ, unapologetically. One of the amazing things about Charlie was that he was always ready for discussion. He welcomed dialogue — even disagreement — which is so missing in society today. You don’t have to agree with me, but let’s talk. Maybe you move a little, maybe I move a little, but at least we can remain friends. Charlie embodied that. I was amazed to see a tribute to him on Dizengoff Street in Tel Aviv, alongside tributes to the hostages. His impact was global, and people across the world are supporting his legacy. His impact will be lasting, and it should be remembered that he was a Christian who believed firmly and boldly, and who respected others enough to engage in discussion.”

Yigal Dilmoni, founder and board member of AFJS - American Friends of Judea and Samaria, former CEO of the Yesha Council, and an expert in Israeli outreach, commented: “I was honored to host Mindy McAlindon during her visit to Israel. Mindy is an example of a courageous legislator who understands the simple truth: Judea and Samaria are not ‘occupied territories,’ but the heart of the Land of Israel. Thanks to her, a historic law was passed in Arkansas that prevents the use of false terms regarding this region.”