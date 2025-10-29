The Government Press Office (GPO), in collaboration with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the International Fellowship of Christians and Jews (IFCJ), will host the International Christian Media Summit 2025, from 2-6 November in Jerusalem.

Over 100 representatives of leading Christian media outlets, opinion leaders, religious figures, and heads of organizations from various countries are expected to attend. The conference aims to deepen understanding of Israeli society, confront the phenomenon of antisemitism on social networks, and present Israel as an innovative, diverse, and open nation.

One of the highlights of the event will be the presentation ceremony for the "Pillars of Jerusalem" Award, which is presented to individuals for their exceptional contribution to Israel's public diplomacy. The award's name is inspired by the verse from Ethics of the Fathers (Pirkei Avot): "The world stands on three things: On justice, truth, peace", which symbolize the three pillars underpinning Israel's public diplomacy efforts.

The ceremony will be held at 19:00 on 5 November 2025, at the Dan Jerusalem Hotel, in the presence of Jerusalem Mayor Moshe Lion.

The "Pillars of Jerusalem" Award recipients for 2025 are:

Douglas Murray - Leading British author, journalist, and thinker, for his prominent and courageous contribution to the fight against the lies, incitement, and disinformation spread against the State of Israel in the international arena and on social media platforms. Through his sharp writing, public appearances, and willingness to speak the truth even during times of global de-legitimization, Murray is a voice of conscience, wisdom, and courage - strengthening understanding, appreciation, and steadfast support for the State of Israel and the Jewish people worldwide.

Charlie Kirk - Founder and President of Turning Point USA, one of the most prominent voices of the younger generation supporting Israel in the United States. The award is granted for his brave voice for truth and his uncompromising support for Israel; the award will be accepted on his behalf by his widow, Erika Kirk.

Dr. Jürgen Bühler - President of the International Christian Embassy Jerusalem (ICEJ), for his remarkable and continuous contribution to strengthening and encouraging aliyah to Israel, and for his many years of work to deepen the ties between the Christian and Jewish worlds. Dr. Bühler serves as a devoted ambassador of partnership, faith, and friendship toward the State of Israel, and dedicates his work to bolstering support for Israel, deepening understanding of its challenges, and establishing Jerusalem as a symbol of hope and peace among nations and religions.

Yael Eckstein - President of The International Fellowship of Christians and Jews, for her significant contribution to reinforcing the strong bond between the Jewish and Christian worlds. Yael leads extensive activity in Israel, the United States, and worldwide, connecting Christian communities that love Israel with the Jewish people, and promoting mutual responsibility and public and social cooperation. Thanks to her efforts, the IFCJ provides extensive humanitarian aid to immigrants, Holocaust survivors, and Jewish communities around the world, and serves as a living bridge of faith, partnership, and hope between peoples and religions.

Nitzan Chen, Director of the Government Press Office stated: "The Christian Media Summit has become, in recent years, a unique platform for dialogue, introduction, and partnership between the State of Israel and the global Christian community. It allows journalists, content creators and opinion leaders to see Israel up close - beyond the stereotypes and headlines they were exposed to during the recent war - and to experience its complexity, innovation, and humanity."

During the conference, tours and discussions will take place in Jerusalem, Judea and Samaria, the northern border, and the Western Negev to address diverse topics including Israeli innovation, coexistence, the challenges of public diplomacy in the digital age, and the fight against antisemitism.