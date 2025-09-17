Lance Twiggs, partner of Tyler Robinson, the suspect in the killing of pro‑Israel right‑wing activist Charlie Kirk last week in Utah, shared messages with authorities in which Robinson confesses to the killing.

In messages sent to Twiggs, the Tyler wrote, "I am still ok my love, but am stuck in orem for a little while longer yet. Shouldn’t be long until I can come home, but I gotta grab my rifle still. To be honest I had hoped to keep this secret till I died of old age. I am sorry to involve you."

Twigs wondered, "You weren’t the one who did it right????".

Robinson wrote back "No, they grabbed some crazy old dude, then interrogated someone in similar clothing. I had planned to grab my rifle from my drop point shortly after, but most of that side of town got locked down. Its quiet, almost enough to get out, but theres one vehicle lingering,” Robinson replied.

About the motive for the act, Robinson wrote to him,“I had enough of his hatred. Some hate can’t be negotiated out.”

He also revealed plans to retrieve the suspected murder weapon. “If I am able to grab my rifle unseen, I will have left no evidence." The rifle was reportedly found in a towel in a nearby woods, along with live rounds and spent casings.

"Going to attempt to retrieve it again, hopefully they have moved on. I haven’t seen anything about them finding it,” he continued. “I can get close to it but there is a squad car parked right by it. I think they already swept that spot, but I don’t wanna chance it. I’m wishing I had circled back and grabbed it as soon as I got to my vehicle … I’m worried what my old man would do if I didn’t bring back grandpas rifle … idek if it had a serial number, but it wouldn’t trace to me. I worry about prints I had to leave it in a bush where I changed outfits. didn’t have the ability or time to bring it with … I might have to abandon it and hope they don’t find prints. how the [expletive] will I explain losing it to my old man … only thing I left was the rifle wrapped in a towel …”

Further messages included statements regarding engravings on the bullet, which included various sexual references and the words 'Hey, fascist, catch!'

An additional message written by the murder suspect in a Discord group was published in the Washington Post. "I have some bad news for you. It was me at UVU yesterday. im sorry for all of this." The messages were sent, according to the report, shortly before the suspect surrendered to authorities.

Robinson was indicted on seven counts, including murder under aggravated circumstances, illegal possession of a weapon and obstruction of an investigation. Utah's district attorney announced that the prosecution will seek the death penalty.