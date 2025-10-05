The Israel Allies Foundation (IAF) announced its 2025 list of Israel’s Top 50 Christian Allies, honoring influential leaders who have demonstrated unwavering support for the State of Israel. This annual list, released in conjunction with the Sukkot holiday, "highlights the impactful efforts of individuals and organizations committed to standing with Israel during these critical times. The prophet Zachariah foretold that all nations of the world will come up to Jerusalem to celebrate the Feast of Tabernacles and today bible-believing Christians flood the streets of Jerusalem during Sukkot as a fulfillment of this prophecy. Following almost two years of war, thousands of Christians from all over the world have traveled to Israel to celebrate Sukkot and hold festive parades and events in Jerusalem," the organization stated.

Leading this year’s Top 50 for the second time since the list’s inception is Pastor Paula WhiteCain. She leads the White House Faith Office and is a steadfast advocate for Israel, often delivering powerful messages of support and prayer for the Jewish state. Her influence extends to her role as President Trump’s pastor, where she has used her platform to strengthen U.S.-Israel relations.

Honored posthumously is the founder of Turning Point USA, Charlie Kirk, who was tragically murdered in September this year. IAF stated that Kirk "was a vocal and passionate supporter of Israel, frequently affirming the nation’s right to self-defence and encouraging young conservatives to stand with the Jewish state. His legacy of leadership and advocacy continues to inspire a new generation of pro-Israel activists."

Other honorees include Daystar television founder and President Joni Lamb, multi-campus Pastor Jentezen Franklin, World Boxing Champion Floyd Mayweather and Gaza Humanitarian Fund Director Rev. Johnnie Moore, who have led their respective ministries in providing significant humanitarian aid and spiritual support to Israel, particularly in the aftermath of October 7th.

“This year’s list reflects the extraordinary commitment of Christian leaders who have stood with Israel, particularly during the challenges of the past two years,” said Josh Reinstein, President of the Israel Allies Foundation. “Their support is a testament to the enduring bond between the Christian and Jewish communities, rooted in shared Judeo-Christian values.”