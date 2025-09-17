Canada’s Foreign Ministry on Tuesday condemned Israel’s ground operation in Gaza City , calling it “horrific”.

“Israel’s new ground offensive in Gaza City is horrific. It worsens the humanitarian crisis and jeopardizes the release of the hostages. The Government of Israel must adhere to international law,” the Ministry wrote in a statement posted to X.

“Canada stands with international partners in urging an immediate and permanent ceasefire, unrestricted humanitarian aid and the release of all hostages,” it added.

Responding to the post, HonestReporting Canada noted that it was missing “any mention of the horrific role that Hamas is playing and how the terror group is causing a worsening humanitarian crisis in Gaza by situating its fighters & weapons in civilian areas, by stealing aid, and by refusing to release Israel’s hostages, disarming, and surrendering.”

“Stop blaming the victim and singling Israel out for condemnation. Assign fault where it truly belongs: Hamas,” added HonestReporting Canada.

Canada had previously condemned Israel’s strike on Hamas leaders in Qatar. Prime Minister Mark Carney said that such attacks, regardless of their objectives, pose a serious risk of escalating the conflict across the region and directly undermine efforts to advance peace and security, secure the release of all hostages, and achieve a lasting ceasefire.