Israeli comedian Guy Hochman arrived in Toronto, Canada, on Monday ahead of a performance for the Jewish community in the city. Upon landing, Hochman was detained for six hours and interrogated at the airport.

The detention comes after the anti-Israel Hind Rajab foundation filed a complaint against the comedian, calling him "a war propagandist and inciter, promoting violence and glorifying Israel’s assault on Gaza."

Following hours of interrogation, Hochman was released after Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar and Israel's Consul General in Toronto intervened.

Hochman then took the stage at the Prosserman Jewish Community Centre as a large group of anti-Israel demonstrators gathered outside.

The keffiyah-clad, PLO flag-waving protesters stood in the below-zero temperatures, chanting "Long live the Intifada" and "1,2,3,4 Zionism no more," among other chants.

Hochman reported on social media Tuesday morning that while outside the venue, one of the protesters attempted to assault him. According to Hochman, Omer, a friend who was accompanying him, stepped in to protect him.

The comedian reported that his friend was injured in the assault, but emphasized that "Omer is totally fine." He noted that the assailant was arrested and added: "We're not giving up."