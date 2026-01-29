A group of 11 countries on Wednesday issued a statement condemning Israel’s recent demolition of the eastern Jerusalem headquarters of the UN’s agency for “Palestinian refugees", UNRWA, calling on Israel to halt the demolitions.

The statement was issued by the Foreign Ministers of Belgium, Canada, Denmark, France, Iceland, Ireland, Japan, Norway, Portugal, Spain and the United Kingdom.

“This unprecedented act against a United Nations agency by a UN Member State marks the latest unacceptable move to undermine their ability to operate. We urge the Government of Israel to abide by its international obligations to ensure the protection and inviolability of United Nations premises in accordance with the provisions of the UN General Convention (1946) and the Charter. We call upon the Government of Israel, a member of the United Nations, to halt all demolitions," the countries stated.

“We reiterate our full support for UNRWA’s indispensable mission to provide essential services and humanitarian assistance to Palestinians in the Occupied Palestinian Territories, including East Jerusalem. We welcome UNRWA’s commitment to reform and implementation of the recommendations of the Colonna Report to ensure they meet the highest standards on neutrality and integrity. UNRWA is a service provider delivering healthcare and education to millions of Palestinians across the region, particularly in Gaza, and must be able to operate without restrictions," they added.

“We reiterate our deep concern regarding the application by the Government of Israel of legislation, adopted by the Knesset in October 2024 and strengthened in December 2025, forbidding any contact between Israeli state entities and officials and UNRWA, prohibiting and de facto preventing any UNRWA presence within Israel and in Jerusalem including the supply of electricity, water and gas to properties registered under UNRWA."

The 11 countries also called on Israel to abide by US President Donald Trump’s 20-Point Plan for Gaza.

“We call on the Government of Israel to fully abide by its obligations to facilitate the delivery of humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip in accordance with international law. Despite the increase in aid entering Gaza, conditions remain dire and supply is inadequate for the needs of the population," the statement said.

The 11 countries called on Israel to “allow the expanded, safe and unimpeded delivery of humanitarian aid and services" throughout the whole of the Gaza Strip and Judea and Samaria, ensure that international NGOs are able to operate in Gaza, including “by lifting restrictive registration requirements", reopen all crossing points, including the announced plans to re-open the Rafah crossing in both directions as well to lift was described as Israel’s “persistent restrictions on humanitarian goods’ imports, including items considered to have a ‘dual use’ that are essential to humanitarian and early recovery operations."

The Knesset passed legislation in October 2024 banning UNRWA from operating in the country and prohibiting officials from contacting the agency. The law was amended last month to bar electricity and water from being supplied to UNRWA facilities. Israeli authorities also seized the agency’s eastern Jerusalem offices.

UNRWA has long been criticized for its cooperation with the Hamas terrorist organization, which has been proven time and time again. That criticism has increased since Israel provided evidence in 2024 that UNRWA staff participated in the October 7, 2023 Hamas attacks.

Following the Israeli revelations, the UN formed a review group, headed by former French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna, to look into the Israeli allegations.

The group said in its report that it found neutrality-related issues" in UNRWA but also claimed that Israel had yet to provide evidence for allegations that a significant number of its staff were members of terrorist organizations.