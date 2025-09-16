תיעוד: כוחות צה"ל נכנסים לעיר עזה צילום: דובר צה"ל

The IDF published this evening (Tuesday) footage of the entry of Division 98 forces into the heart of Gaza City as part of Operation Gideon Chariots II.

The maneuvering forces entered the area of ​​attack accompanied by fire support from the air and sea. The army notes that as part of the fire envelope, dozens of terror infrastructures were attacked, including military structures, observation posts and booby-trapped structures intended to harm forces operating in the area.

The commander of Division 98, Brigadier General Guy Levy, spoke to soldiers by radio at the entrance to Gaza City and said: "The time has come. We are launching a fateful and decisive attack on Hamas at its center of gravity - with two years of just and historic fighting on all fronts. We are launching a powerful and uncompromising attack on the Hamas stronghold in Gaza City. With the New Year ahead of us and the people of Israel and the residents of the Gaza area who are returning to their homes behind us, "we will go out in unity, with our heads held high and strike the enemy with force.

The goals are clear: to destroy the enemy, to return our brothers who are being held hostage, and to ensure that the citizens of Israel begin the new year safely. Our strength is in our unity. Together we will storm the enemy with all our might, we will attack him from land, air, and sea - until victory," he concluded.