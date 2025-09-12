A new Quinnipiac University poll reveals that Democratic frontrunner Zohran Mamdani holds a commanding 22-point lead in the four-way New York City mayoral race. This lead comes even as three-fourths of Jewish voters express disapproval of Mamdani, who has become notorious for his anti-Israel views.

The poll, which surveyed likely voters in New York City, found Mamdani with 45% of the vote. He is followed by former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, who is running as an independent , with 23%. Republican nominee Curtis Sliwa garnered 15%, while current New York City Mayor Eric Adams, also running as an independent, received 12%.

While Mamdani enjoys broad support, Jewish voters favor Mayor Adams. Adams leads among Jewish voters with 42%, which is double Mamdani’s 21%. Cuomo is third with 20% of the Jewish vote. Jewish voters also give Adams a positive job approval rating of 58% to 40%, a stark contrast to the overall disapproval rating of 66% to 28% he receives from all likely voters.

Mamdani has faced heavy criticism due to his anti-Israel stance, which included his failure to condemn the phrase "globalize the intifada" and his criticism of Israel on October 8, 2023 - just one day after the Hamas massacre in southern Israel.

Recent reports have indicated that President Donald Trump, in an attempt to strengthen Cuomo’s candidacy, offered Adams a role in the administration.