Thousands of Jewish teens are flooding Times Square on Saturday night for one of the most visible displays of Jewish pride in the world.

The CTeen International Shabbaton's annual Times Square Takeover transforms Duffy Square into a celebration of Jewish identity, broadcast live from the heart of New York City. The massive screens of Times Square will carry Jewish messages of pride and unity as teens from 60 countries gather for Havdalah, a live concert, and addresses from freed hostages, community leaders, and public figures.

Freed hostage Segev Kalfon will take part in the event, where he plans to fulfill the vision he formed in captivity by reciting the Shema prayer before a large audience.

The event caps a Shabbat spent in NYC, where 4,578 teens from 486 cities traveled to New York for the 18th annual CTeen Shabbaton, the largest gathering of Jewish teens in the world.

“Standing at the crossroads of the world, you feel it instantly, Jewish life isn't just alive; it's thriving," said Rabbi Mendy Kotlarsky, Chairman of CTeen International and Chabad’s Global Networks. "Our teens are showing the world what Jewish pride looks like, and that energy is what will carry our people forward. The future is bright."