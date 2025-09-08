The IDF on Monday evening struck a high-rise building that was used by the Hamas terrorist organization in the area of Gaza City.

According to a statement from the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit, within the building, Hamas established military infrastructure, intended to advance and execute terrorist attacks against IDF troops in the area.

Beneath the building, the statement said, Hamas established an underground infrastructure site which served as a gathering point for Hamas terrorists, and from which they directed attacks against IDF troops in the area.

The IDF stressed that, prior to the strike, steps were taken in order to minimize harm to civilians as much as possible, including advanced warnings to the population, the use of precise munitions, aerial surveillance, and additional intelligence.

“The terrorist organizations in the Gaza Strip systematically violate international law and use civilian institutions for military purposes, cynically using the Gazan population as cover. The IDF will continue to operate against the terrorist organizations in the Gaza Strip,” the IDF stressed.

Earlier on Monday, the IDF struck another high-rise building that was used by the Hamas terrorist organization in the area of Gaza City.

According to the IDF, Hamas terrorists planted intelligence gathering means, explosive devices, and positioned observation posts in the building. The terrorists responsible for installing the intelligence gathering means and explosive devices have been operating in the area near the building and have used it throughout the war to plan and advance terror attacks.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu later spoke at the Air Force command center and commented on the IDF strikes on Hamas in Gaza City.

"I am here at the Air Force command center. A few days ago, I promised you that we would bring down the terrorist high-rises in Gaza. This is exactly what we are doing. In the last two days, 50 such high-rises have fallen; the Air Force took them down," said Netanyahu.

"Now, all of this is only the introduction, only the beginning of the main intensive operation - the ground incursion of our forces, that are now getting organized and gathering, into Gaza City. Therefore, I am taking this opportunity to say to the residents of Gaza, listen to me carefully: You have been warned; Get out of there!" Netanyahu warned.