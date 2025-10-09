The Israeli Air Force struck a four-story building in the Sabra neighborhood of Gaza City this evening (Thursday), just hours before the ceasefire was set to take effect.

The attack killed at least four Hamas operatives, and dozens more were trapped beneath the debris of the collapsed structure, where activity against IDF forces had been identified.

Israeli sources said the strike was carried out in response to continued attempts by Hamas to attack IDF forces in the Gaza Strip today.

Earlier this evening, the Al-Qassam Brigades, Hamas’ military wing, announced that yesterday their operatives carried out a raid on an IDF fortified position in the Tel al-Hawa neighborhood of Gaza City, near the Nitzanim route.

According to the statement, during the incident, the terrorists engaged in a “point-blank” firefight with IDF soldiers, fired anti-tank weapons at two tanks, and attempted to abduct a soldier, but “circumstances on the ground did not allow it.”

Yesterday it was reported that a three-terrorist cell tried to infiltrate an IDF fortified position. IDF forces fired warning shots to repel them and scrambled Air Force aircraft, which struck the cell.

All three terrorists were killed. No casualties were reported among IDF forces.