The IDF on Monday struck a high-rise building that was used by the Hamas terrorist organization in the area of Gaza City.

According to the IDF, Hamas terrorists planted intelligence gathering means, explosive devices, and positioned observation posts in the building. The terrorists responsible for installing the intelligence gathering means and explosive devices have been operating in the area near the building and have used it throughout the war to plan and advance terror attacks.

Prior to the strike, steps were taken in order to mitigate harm to civilians, including advanced warnings to the population, the use of precise munitions, aerial surveillance, and additional intelligence.

"The terrorist organizations in the Gaza Strip systematically violate international law, brutally exploiting civilian infrastructure and the Gazan population as human shields for terrorist activities," the IDF stated.