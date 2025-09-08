Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke today (Monday) at the Air Force command center about the deadly terrorist attack at the Ramot Junction today and the strikes on Hamas in Gaza City.

"This has been a difficult day in our war on terrorism. Two abhorrent terrorists came to a bus stop, shot at a bus and murdered six of our dear citizens. I send condolences to the families, and I also send best wishes for a speedy recovery to those who were wounded," he said. "That we eliminated these two terrorists is not enough. That we will go after their supporters and accomplices is also not enough."

"My directive is to forcefully go after the nests of terrorism. We have already eliminated the nests of terrorism in three refugee camps. We simply evacuated the population from there and flattened all terrorist infrastructure - and my directive is to do this in additional terrorist nests," Netanyahu said.

Addressing the battle against Hamas in Gaza, he said: "I am here at the Air Force command center. A few days ago, I promised you that we would bring down the terrorist high-rises in Gaza. This is exactly what we are doing. In the last two days, 50 such high-rises have fallen; the Air Force took them down."

"Now, all of this is only the introduction, only the beginning of the main intensive operation - the ground incursion of our forces, that are now getting organized and gathering, into Gaza City.

"Therefore, I am taking this opportunity to say to the residents of Gaza, listen to me carefully: You have been warned; Get out of there!" Netanyahu warned.