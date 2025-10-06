The 401st Brigade under the command of the 162nd Division, is operating in Gaza City.
The troops are operating to remove threats and dismantle terrorist infrastructure.
About a week ago, during an activity in the area, the troops located long-range rockets that had been positioned and ready to fire toward central Israel. The rockets were subsequently dismantled.
In addition, the troops located a stockpile of weapons containing explosive devices, radios, magazines, and numerous weapons.
IDF troops under the Southern Command will continue to operate against the terrorist organizations in the Gaza Strip.