פעילות כוחות צוות הקרב החטיבתי 401 בעיר עזה דובר צה"ל

The 401st Brigade under the command of the 162nd Division, is operating in Gaza City.

The troops are operating to remove threats and dismantle terrorist infrastructure.

About a week ago, during an activity in the area, the troops located long-range rockets that had been positioned and ready to fire toward central Israel. The rockets were subsequently dismantled.

In addition, the troops located a stockpile of weapons containing explosive devices, radios, magazines, and numerous weapons.

IDF troops under the Southern Command will continue to operate against the terrorist organizations in the Gaza Strip.