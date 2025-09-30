Armed terrorists seen entering military structure eliminated IDF Spokesperson

Guided by IDF and ISA intelligence, IDF troops continue to operate against the terrorist organizations throughout the Gaza Strip.

On Monday, IDF troops operating in Gaza City identified two armed terrorists attempting to approach their position. A short while later, the troops struck and eliminated the terrorists.

At the same time, IDF and IAF conducted precise strikes in Gaza City, eliminating a terrorist who was identified as the head of a Hamas cell, a terrorist carrying an RPG missile, and two additional terrorists who approached the troops and posed a threat to them.

In the northern Gaza Strip, IDF troops struck and dismantled several structures and intelligence targets in the area.

Over the past day (Monday), the IAF struck more than 160 terror targets throughout the Gaza Strip, including terrorists, weapons storage facilities, observation posts, and terrorist infrastructure sites.