Troops from the Kfir Brigade, under the command of the 36th Division, have been operating in Gaza City in recent days.

While conducting surveillance in the area, two terrorists armed with RPG missile launchers and other arms were identified while advancing toward IDF troops.

Following quick detection the terrorists were subsequently eliminated in a precise strike.

Later, the IDF stressed that "troops under the Southern Command will continue to operate against terrorist organizations in the Gaza Strip to protect Israeli civilians."